AAP refutes reports it forced 2019 LS candidate Atishi Marlena to drop 'Christian-sounding' surname

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has refuted reports which claimed that it had asked party leader Atishi Marlena to drop her surname, as it was “Christian-sounding”.

Marlena, who has been declared as the party’s candidate from the East Delhi constituency for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, has dropped her surname from her Twitter handle.

AAP has refuted claims that the surname was dropped to avoid attack from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the election campaign. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has said ‘Marlena’ was a given name while her actual surname was ‘Singh’, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Atishi’s Twitter has changed from @Atishimarlena to @AtishiAAP. The surname has also been dropped from AAP’s website.

AAP spokesperson Akshay Marathe wrote on Twitter that Atishi was not forced to drop her surname.



A progressive politician like @AtishiAAP who DOES NOT use her caste name 'Singh' to ask for votes, is being targeted for using only Atishi without 'Marlena'

Our discourse is around education and healthcare, not on identities of caste and religion. — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) August 28, 2018

Atishi had earlier worked as an adviser to Education Minister Manish Sisodia. Reports suggest that she belongs to a Punjabi Rajput family.

According to a report by The Print, her parents, who were leftists, gave her the surname as a tribute to communist icons Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi had also hit out at AAP.

In a tweet, Owaisi had said this was the reality of Indian politics, where one could not have a “Christian or Muslim-sounding name” to get elected.

“This is reality of Indian Electoral Politics to get Elected one cannot have a name which is /might sound like a Christian/Muslim name. That is why we have only 4 percent Muslims in Lok Sabha out of 14 percent, all this “TALK” of Secularism fails at time of Voting,” Owaisi tweeted.