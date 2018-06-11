App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh says will file petition in High Court to ensure Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament

Singh asked Mishra why he had kept mum on alleged obstructions by Modi and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the implementation of various projects of the Delhi government, and questioned if his opposition to Kejriwal was "sponsored".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee Sanjay Singh being welcomed by Ashutosh and other party leaders at the party office in New Delhi. (PTI)
AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee Sanjay Singh being welcomed by Ashutosh and other party leaders at the party office in New Delhi. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said today that he would file a petition in the high court seeking details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance in Parliament. Singh's move was prompted by a PIL in the Delhi High Court filed by disgruntled AAP legislator and former minister Kapil Mishra earlier today over "low attendance" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly.

Singh asked Mishra why he had kept mum on alleged obstructions by Modi and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the implementation of various projects of the Delhi government, and questioned if his opposition to Kejriwal was "sponsored".

"I am filing a case in the high court for getting Narendra Modi's attendance and ensure his presence in Parliament. Why does Kapil Mishra keep mum on Modi who obstructs every work by Delhi government?" Singh tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said "Despite appeal by the entire opposition, Narendra Modi does not come to Parliament, Modi ji and LG only create hurdles in various schemes of Delhi government but Kapil Mishra does not utter a word, is Mishra's protest sponsored?"

related news

Mishra said he had filed the PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the Assembly, mandatory 75 percent attendance for all MLAs and "no work, no pay" for legislators, ministers and chief minister having less than 50 percent attendance.

The court allowed listing of Mishra's petition against Kejriwal claiming that the Chief Minister has "less than 10 percent" attendance in the Assembly.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:43 pm

tags #AAP #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.