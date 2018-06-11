AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh says will file petition in High Court to ensure Narendra Modi's presence in Parliament

AAP's Rajya Sabha nominee Sanjay Singh being welcomed by Ashutosh and other party leaders at the party office in New Delhi. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said today that he would file a petition in the high court seeking details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance in Parliament. Singh's move was prompted by a PIL in the Delhi High Court filed by disgruntled AAP legislator and former minister Kapil Mishra earlier today over "low attendance" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly.

Singh asked Mishra why he had kept mum on alleged obstructions by Modi and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal in the implementation of various projects of the Delhi government, and questioned if his opposition to Kejriwal was "sponsored".

"I am filing a case in the high court for getting Narendra Modi's attendance and ensure his presence in Parliament. Why does Kapil Mishra keep mum on Modi who obstructs every work by Delhi government?" Singh tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, he said "Despite appeal by the entire opposition, Narendra Modi does not come to Parliament, Modi ji and LG only create hurdles in various schemes of Delhi government but Kapil Mishra does not utter a word, is Mishra's protest sponsored?"

Mishra said he had filed the PIL in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to attend the Assembly, mandatory 75 percent attendance for all MLAs and "no work, no pay" for legislators, ministers and chief minister having less than 50 percent attendance.

The court allowed listing of Mishra's petition against Kejriwal claiming that the Chief Minister has "less than 10 percent" attendance in the Assembly.