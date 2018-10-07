App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAP only alternative in Delhi, every vote to Congress means strengthening BJP: Kejriwal

Addressing a public rally in Delhi's Rohini, CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people to not vote for the Congress

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 6 said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was the only alternative in Delhi and claimed that every vote given to the Congress will "strengthen the BJP".

Addressing a public rally in north west Delhi's Rohini, Kejriwal, whose AAP is gearing up for the general elections next year, appealed to people to not vote for the Congress.

Referring to the last Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP had won all the seven seats in Delhi, Kejriwal asked gathering not to repeat the "mistake of 2014" and instead, "strengthen your (people's) own party (AAP)".

"The BJP and the RSS are tacitly supporting the Congress to cut into the AAP votes in order to win the Lok Sabha polls. Don't fall for RSS murmur campaign in support of Congress," he said.

related news

"People are fed up of the BJP but at the same time do not want to vote for Rahul Gandhi and the corrupt Congress party. The AAP is the only alternative in Delhi," a statement quoted Kejriwal as saying at the public rally.

He alleged that all the seven BJP MPs never came back to people after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and they "used" the lieutenant governor to "scuttle" projects of public good by the AAP government.

"They tried to scuttle mohalla clinics, CCTV project, new schools, new colleges and everything we did for the people of Delhi," he alleged.

Meanwhile, interacting with representatives of RWAs in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, Kejriwal said he wanted Delhi to be known for its beautiful parks and gardens.

"We are duty-bound to provide clean and green parks to our elders, kids," he said, adding that RWAs and NGOs must adopt parks and gardens in their area for Delhi's good.

During interaction, the chief minister also expressed concern over the situation of sanitation in east Delhi and alleged the BJP-led municipal corporations are not concerned about their basic duties.

Kejriwal said the AAP government has released Rs 770 crore to East MCD so far this year, but the civic body was unable to pay salaries to sanitation workers.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 07:51 am

tags #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Congress #Delhi #Politics

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.