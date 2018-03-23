App
Mar 23, 2018 02:58 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

AAP office-of-profit of case: Delhi HC sets aside disqualification of MLAs

The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar on the grounds that the lawmakers were not given proper hearing. The case has now been referred back to the poll panel for reconsideration.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

In major relief for 20 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the disqualification of the Delhi lawmakers in the office-of-profit case.

The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Chander Shekhar on the grounds that the lawmakers were not given proper hearing. The case has now been referred back to the poll panel for reconsideration.

"Opinion of the Election Commission of India is vitiated and bad in law for failure to comply with the principles of natural justice," the order said.

Moments after the verdict, Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that "truth has triumphed".

