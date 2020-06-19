App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAP not invited for all-party meeting called by PM Modi today: Party leaders

"A strange ego-ridden government is running at the Centre. The Aam Aadmi Party has a government in Delhi. Punjab has a main opposition party. There are four MPs all over the country, but still the BJP does not want its opinion on such an important matter. What will the prime minister say in the meeting, the whole country is waiting for it," Singh also tweeted.

PTI
File image
File image

The AAP has not been invited to an all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the border conflict with China, two senior party leaders claimed on Friday. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has a government in Delhi and in Punjab, it is the main opposition party, but still the BJP does not want its opinion.

"A strange ego-ridden government is running at the Centre. The Aam Aadmi Party has a government in Delhi. Punjab has a main opposition party. There are four MPs all over the country, but still the BJP does not want its opinion on such an important matter. What will the prime minister say in the meeting, the whole country is waiting for it," Singh also tweeted.

He also said that during a national emergency, all parties should be brought together.

Close

AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said it is unfortunate that the AAP was not invited. "Instead of taking all the parties together, the BJP is using mathematical formulas to ascertain who should be invited and who should not be. It is unfortunate," he said.

related news

It has been learnt that all recognised national parties -- those with over five MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the northeast and parties with Union Cabinet ministers -- have been invited for the all-party meeting.

The meeting will take place on Friday and it comes against the backdrop of demands by the opposition seeking details of the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh which left 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

Rai said the AAP will also launch nationwide protests against the Chinese aggression on Saturday and party MLAs will stage protests in their respective constituencies.

"In protest against the attack on Indian soldiers by China, Aam Aadmi Party will hold 'aakrosh pradarshan' tomorrow on June 20 at 11:00 am. There will be demonstration in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi. India will not stand disrespect of brave soldiers," Rai said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 11:52 am

tags #India #Politics

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Remdesivir may be 'widely available' in India by June-end: Report

COVID-19 impact | Low policy interest rates and 8.5-9% yield may drive demand for Grade A commercial assets

COVID-19 impact | Low policy interest rates and 8.5-9% yield may drive demand for Grade A commercial assets

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 3.80 lakh, 53.79% patients have recovered

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases cross 3.80 lakh, 53.79% patients have recovered

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.