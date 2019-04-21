App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2019 05:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP names 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, Jaihind to contest from Faridabad

The AAP is contesting on three seats, while the Jannayak Janata Party is fighting on the remaining seven seats in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addressees a rally in Kalkaji, New Delhi. (Image: AAP, Twitter)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addressees a rally in Kalkaji, New Delhi. (Image: AAP, Twitter)
Whatsapp

The Aam Aadmi Party, which is in alliance with the JJP, Sunday announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, fielding party's state unit chief Naveen Jaihind from the Faridabad parliamentary constituency.

The AAP is contesting on three seats, while the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is fighting on the remaining seven seats in the state.

Besides Jaihind, who is considered a confidant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP has named Prithvi Raj, a retired DGP, as its candidate from Ambala reserved constituency and Krishan Kumar Agarwal, an advocate, from the Karnal seat.

Their names were announced at a joint press conference of the AAP and the JJP in the national capital, a JJP spokesman said here.

Among the JJP candidates announced earlier, sitting MP Dushyant Chautala is seeking re-election from the Hisar seat.

The AAP had on April 20 said that an alliance just in Delhi was not possible, after the Congress refused to have a tie-up with the party anywhere else.

The JJP was formed after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal following a family feud in the Chautala clan.

The feud saw Ajay Chautala and his sons, Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala, being expelled from the Haryana-based party by Om Prakash Chautala, who threw his weight behind his younger son Abhay Singh Chautala.

With his father serving a sentence, Dushyant Chautala, launched the JJP in December last year.

The AAP had extended its support to JJP candidate Digvijay Chautala in the Jind bypolls earlier this year, in which Digvijay was the runner-up while the ruling BJP had won the seat.

The filing of nominations for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana began on April 16 and will close on April 23. The polling for the seats will be held in the sixth phase on May 12.
First Published on Apr 21, 2019 05:13 pm

tags #AAP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

