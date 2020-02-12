App
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 10:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAP MLAs to meet at Kejriwal's residence today to elect Legislative Party leader

In the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am on February 12, the AAP's Leader of Legislature Party will be chosen by the MLAs

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's newly elected MLAs at his residence on February 12, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

In the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am on February 12, the AAP's Leader of Legislative Party will be chosen by the MLAs, he told PTI on February 11.

Another AAP leader said the party was considering two dates for the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister – February 14 and February 16. Both in 2013 and 2015, Kejriwal had taken oath as chief minister on February 14.

Close

However, it has not yet decided on a venue for the oath-taking ceremony, he said.

After the selection of the Leader of Legislature Party, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will be apprised about it. Thereafter, a notification will be issued.

The AAP stormed back to power in Delhi, winning 62 seats in the 70-seat Assembly.

First Published on Feb 12, 2020 10:34 am

#AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Assembly Elections 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

