you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal claims he was shot at during an event in south Delhi

He said after verbally informing the police, he has also filed a formal complaint at the Neb Sarai police station.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal has alleged that three shots were fired at him on July 10 during an event in south Delhi's Shani Bazaar area, a claim denied by the police.

Jarwal claimed that he was shot at on July 7 as well in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar.

He said after verbally informing the police, he has also filed a formal complaint at the Neb Sarai police station.

Jarwal claimed that he was shot at on July 10 by an illegal alcohol distributor, who had been chasing him for the past three days.

He alleged that despite asking the police for security, no action was taken in this regard.

"My life is in danger. I was previously attacked on Sunday and informed police about it but nothing was done," he said.

In the police complaint, Jarwal said an AAP worker was also given death threats by the same person over phone. Jarwal said he had call records of the conversation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Vijay Kumar said the CCTV footage collected from the spot does not show any incident of firing. He said further investigation is underway.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 05:22 pm

tags #India #Politics

