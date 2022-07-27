English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    AAP member Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining part of week

    The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House.

    PTI
    July 27, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

    The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party member Sanjay Singh for the remaining part of the week for his "unruly behaviour" in the House.

    The suspension comes a day after 19 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House.

    Soon after the House met for Question Hour at 12 noon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh invoked Rule 256 and named Singh for tearing papers and throwing it at the Chair on Tuesday. The deputy chairman said Singh's action was in utter disregard of rules and the authority of the Chair.

    Soon thereafter, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion to suspend Singh from the House for the remainder of the week. The motion was adopted by voice vote, even as opposition members continued to raise uproar in the well of the house.

    The deputy chairman asked Singh to leave the House soon after the motion was adopted. Amid continued sloganeering by opposition members, the deputy chairman adjourned the House briefly for 15 minutes.
    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #India #Politics #Rajya Sabha #Sanjay Singh
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 12:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.