AAP lot of 'hype', will remain 'marginal player' in Gujarat polls: Milind Deora

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 05:17 PM IST

Deora, who is a Congress party observer for the Gujarat polls, said there is a ”strong undercurrent” of anti-incumbency against the BJP government in the state and the Congress has opted for a very localised campaign that is different from the 2017 elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has a lot of ”hype” but will remain a ”marginal player” in the Gujarat assembly elections, Congress leader Milind Deora said on Friday and asserted that his party would belie predictions to spring a surprise in the polls.

In an interview with PTI, Deora said the Bharat Jodo Yatra will have a positive impact on the polls and though Rahul Gandhi was busy with it, he would make more visits to the state for campaigning.

Asked about the low-key campaign of the Congress in the state, the former Union minister said, ”I would not agree that we are not putting our best effort. It is a very different type of campaign from the last time.”

In the 2017 polls, there were issues such as the Patidar agitation, demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, which led to public demonstrations against the government, he said. This time, there is a very ”strong undercurrent” of anti-incumbency against the state government and the Congress is carrying out a very localised, personalised and orthodox campaign, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi alluded to, Deora said.

”The prime minister himself told the (BJP) workers that the Congress has a very localised campaign. So, I think the strategy is different, it is not something as visible as last time because of the events preceding that election but the party is on the ground, exposing the government and taking advantage of anti-incumbency,” he asserted.