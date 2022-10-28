English
    AAP leaders stage protests over garbage mismanagement by MCD

    The leaders and the party workers gathered with placards in their constituencies and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Staging protest near Govindpuri metro station, Kalkaji MLA Atishi alleged that the MCD has turned the entire city into a ”dumping ground” and the BJP will come up with ”16 more landfill sites” across the city.

    PTI
    October 28, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST
    Aam Aadmi Party


    Aam Aadmi Party leaders staged protests in several constituencies of the national capital on Friday against ”garbage mismanagement” in the city by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).


    The leaders and the party workers gathered with placards in their constituencies and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Staging protest near Govindpuri metro station, Kalkaji MLA Atishi alleged that the MCD has turned the entire city into a ”dumping ground” and the BJP will come up with ”16 more landfill sites” across the city.


    ”The BJP has formed a mountain of garbage just at the main entrance of Kalkaji. This place will soon start turning into a landfill site. Even the Kalkaji residents are unhappy with the MCD. The BJP-led MCD has turned the entire Delhi into a dumping ground and they will come up with such landfill sites in 16 other places in the city,” she said.


    Portesting near a pile of garbage in Tilak Nagar area, MLA Jarnail Singh said the BJP has to be ”removed” from the MCD for the ”mountains of garbage” to be removed from the city.


    ”On one hand, the BJP is making heaps of garbage across Delhi and the Lieutenant governor has stopped the schemes of public interest. On the other hand, Arvind Kejriwal government is working relentlessly to make Delhi’s environment better, clean and beautiful. This is a fight against pollution,” the Tilak Nagar MLA said.

    Other leaders like Vikas Puri MLA Mahendra Yadav and Kondli MLA Kuldeep Kumar also joined the protest in their respective constituencies. AAP and BJP workers on Thursday held protests against each other with each party accusing the other of mismanagement of solid waste in the city.


    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Ghazipur landfill site on Thursday and asserted that the upcoming MCD polls will be fought on the garbage issue.

    Scores of BJP supporters demonstrating against the AAP had shown black flags and denounced Kejriwal, accusing the government headed by him of not releasing money to the civic body.

    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #Garbage
    first published: Oct 28, 2022 03:50 pm
