AAP leaders Atishi Marlena, Raghav Chadha detained ahead of protests against NDMC ‘corruption’

AAP leader Atishi detained

Four leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena, were detained by the Delhi Police on December 13. The AAP leaders were detained on their way to stage a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi.



Delhi: Police detain AAP leader Atishi Marlena from near residence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

She was to hold a demonstration outside the residence of Lt Governor against alleged misappropriation of funds done by North Delhi Municipal Corporation. pic.twitter.com/YBKnBDIJvv December 13, 2020

Other leaders who were detained by Delhi Police are Sanjeev Jha, Rituraj Govind, and Kuldeep Kumar. All the leaders were detained at police stations in their respective constituencies, a senior police officer informed.

Atishi along with other AAP leaders supposed to hold protests against alleged misappropriation of funds by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). They were detained near Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party alleges that the North MCD had waived off Rs 2,457 crore, which the South MCD was supposed to pay for using its civic centre building – an official property of the NDMC. The ruling party of Delhi wants the Centre to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the fraud allegations.

AAP spokesperson Atishi had said this amount could be used to clear the dues to doctors, nurses, medical staff, and teachers and other COVID-19 warriors.

AAP had sought the permission of the Delhi Police to stage protests for the same but was denied permission citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The allegation has reportedly been refuted by the Bharatiya Janata Party.