    AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to address 2 rallies in poll-bound Gujarat today

    The two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will address a public meeting at Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district and at Kadodara in Surat district.

    PTI
    October 09, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST
    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (left) with Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (right) (Photo: PTI)

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (left) with Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (right) (Photo: PTI)

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will jointly address two rallies in Gujarat on Sunday, the second day of their visit to the BJP-ruled state where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

    On Saturday, AAP national convener Kejriwal and Mann had addressed a public meeting in Dahod town and participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Vadodara. BJP leaders in Gujarat on Saturday lashed out at the Kejriwal-led party, after a viral video clip showed AAP's Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam at an event where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism while denouncing Hindu deities.

    Several banners had also surfaced in prominent cities of Gujarat, calling Kejriwal "anti-Hindu". The AAP is trying to position itself as the main opposition to the BJP, which has governed Gujarat for 27 years.
