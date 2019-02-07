AAP leader Sori alleges encounter in Sukma district was fake

Questioning Chhattisgarh police's claim that a tribal woman died in cross-fire between security personnel and Naxals in Sukma district on February 2, AAP leader Soni Sori has alleged that no real encounter had taken place.

The security personnel "deliberately" fired on villagers, the tribal activist alleged on February 6.

"After getting information about the fake encounter, I visited Godelguda village Sunday. According to the villagers and eye-witnesses, no gun-battle took place between security forces and Naxals on the morning of Saturday," Sori said in a statement.

"No Maoists were present in the village. Security forces deliberately fired upon local women. Two women, Sukki and Deve, sustained bullet injuries," she said.

Sori further alleged that the security personnel tried to dress Sukki in a Maoist uniform but the other women present there opposed it.

The security personnel then wrapped an injured Sukki in a polythene sheet and took her along, she said.

"Later, Sukki died," said Sori.

"We have demanded that the state government take entire responsibility of victims' families. The security personnel who were involved in the incident should be arrested," the AAP leader demanded.

She warned of sitting on a hunger strike if the government did not take action against the 'guilty' personnel within eight days.

Sukma police had claimed there was an encounter between the security forces and Naxals on February 2 near Godelguda.

A woman died and another was injured in the incident. It was suspected that both were Naxals, but later it was found that they were villagers caught in the cross-fire, the police had said.

Podiyam Sukki succumbed during treatment while Kalmu Deve is undergoing treatment at Sukma district hospital.

A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the incident, a police official said.