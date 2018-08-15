App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 11:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAP leader Ashutosh resigns from party

AAP leader Ashutosh today resigned from the party citing a "very very" personal reason. "Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the party/requested PAC to accept the same.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

AAP leader Ashutosh today resigned from the party citing a "very very" personal reason. "Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the party/requested PAC to accept the same.

"It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me throughout," he tweeted.

The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket.
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 10:59 am

tags #AAP #Ashutosh #India #Politics

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.