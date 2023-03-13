 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP launches campaigns against arrests of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 01:50 PM IST

The campaigns started near the Metro station at Laxmi Nagar in the presence of Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor.

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The AAP on Monday kicked off signature and door-to-door campaigns as part of its protest against the arrest of party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on corruption charges.

The AAP has alleged that Jain and Sisodia were arrested to stop the Delhi government's good work in health and education.

Through these campaigns, the AAP aims to apprise people about the "false cases" registered against Sisodia and Jain.