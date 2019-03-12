App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP in talks with breakaway SAD outfit for alliance in Punjab: Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP chief said the final decision on whether an alliance with the SAD (Taksali) would be formed or not would be taken in a couple of days.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a breakaway outfit of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are in talks for an alliance in Punjab for the Lok Sabha election, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on March 12. The AAP chief said the final decision on whether an alliance with the SAD (Taksali) would be formed or not would be taken in a couple of days.

"Bhagwat Mann (convener of AAP Punjab) is in talks with the Akali Dal (Taksali) over an alliance and a decision would be taken soon," Kejriwal told reporters here.

The move came after talks for an alliance between the SAD (Taksali) and the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) failed over the sharing of seats.

Earlier, the SAD (Taksali) had been holding talks with the PDA that comprises former AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira's Punjab Ekta Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Lok Insaaf Party and the Punjab Manch. The SAD (Taksali) wanted to field its candidate, Bir Devinder Singh, from Anandpur Sahib seat, while the PDA insisted to give this assembly seat to the BSP.

related news

The SAD (Taksali) was formed by MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and former MP Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan after they were expelled from the Akali Dal for revolting against party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Punjab has 13 parliamentary constituencies.

The ruling AAP in Delhi has already announced its candidates on six of the seven seats in Delhi. A senior AAP leader said the name of the seventh candidate for the West Delhi seat would be announced only after the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress declare their candidates.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Thai Small and Medium Enterprises Scout Opportunities in India

Election Epicentre: Netas Defect & Allies Ditch Congress

Madhya Pradesh Appoints its First Transgender Government Officer

Former Assam CM Endorses Ex-Top Cop’s Claims of Nexus Between Politi ...

Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?

Bihar’s ‘Hand of God’: Why Opposition Leaders are Lining up to M ...

Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories

Salah Ready to Sacrifice Champions League Dream for Domestic Glory

T-Series Goes All Out Against PewDiePie, Karan Johar Releases the Teas ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Malaysia bans Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

EU adds 10 countries, including UAE, to tax blacklist

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

Wall Street ekes out gains at open after inflation data

Boeing shares dip again as more countries ground 737 MAX 8 planes

Oil rises to $67 on cuts to Saudi, Venezuelan exports

Indian IPO market sees greenshoots, but revival unlikely until electio ...

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Before Jon Snow, a look at all the Aegon Targaryens to have graced the ...

While the return of Kashmiri Pandits is a prominent poll issue, the re ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industria ...

Microsoft Excel app faces wrath on Play Store for Surf Excel's latest ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, FC Goa vs Mumbai City Football Matc ...

Sania Mirza’s racket fascinates her son Izhaan

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

'Who is Saif to stop me from wearing a bikini?' Kareena Kapoor Khan sl ...

Days ahead of Kesari's release, Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar treat fan ...

Kalank Teaser: Twitterati is clean bowled with the awesomeness of Varu ...

Kalank teaser launch: Sanjay Dutt thinks he's finally over that one Ka ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Mamata Banerjee employs Nusrat Jahan, Moon Moon Sen, Mimi Chakraborty ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.