App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAP hits out at Manoj Tiwari for saying SC refused to grant full statehood to Delhi

According to media reports, Tiwari on March 29 said that the BJP never took a U-turn on the issue but the SC made it clear that it cannot be done.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Aam Aadmi Party has hit out at Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari for reportedly saying that the Supreme Court refused to grant complete statehood to Delhi, challenging him to show which case was filed in the apex court regarding the issue.

According to media reports, responding to a question on the issue of full statehood, Tiwari on March 29 said that the BJP never took a U-turn on the issue but the Supreme Court made it clear that it cannot be done.

Senior AAP party leader Gopal Rai hit out at Tiwari, accusing him of lying on the issue and misleading the people of the city because the BJP was afraid of the growing popularity of full statehood.

"The AAP will not allow the BJP to escape its decades of false promises with the people of Delhi and its ultimate treachery with Delhiites," he told reporters.

related news

He claimed it was not possible for a member of Parliament to not know the process of how Delhi would attain statehood, particularly when his own party kept promising it to the people of the national capital for decades.

"Latest attempt by Tiwari to spread further falsehoods on Delhi statehood was during his 'Twitter chaupal', during which he said that since the Supreme Court of India has stated Delhi cannot be granted statehood, therefore this matter is now over," Rai added.

He challenged Tiwari to make public where, when and in which case the Supreme Court stated what he has been claiming.

Reacting to it, Tiwari said the AAP party leaders are "biggest liars" if they think the matter is not in the apex court. "It means they have not gone through the documents carefully. They should read the evidence carefully first," he said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the city is fighting the Lok Sabha election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi.

The election to the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital will be held on May 12.
First Published on Mar 31, 2019 07:46 am

tags #AAP #BJP #Delhi #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Ferrari's Leclerc Takes First F1 pole in Bahrain

Deadline to Link PAN Card With Aadhaar Ends Today: Here's How to Link ...

Premier League: Manchester City Back on Top, Huddersfield Relegated

'Taliban's First Home is Using Outfit to Influence Kabul': Former Afgh ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch CSK vs RR On Live TV ...

Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Brother-In-Law Franklin Jonas In A Sweet ...

Stuart Broad Had a Cheeky Response to Chahal's Remark on Yuvraj Singh' ...

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch SRH vs RCB On Live TV ...

5,000 Members of RSS-linked Muslim Rashtriya Manch to Join Congress Af ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Smaller parties flaunt crucial caste vote ba ...

Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unem ...

Shatrughan Sinha set to join Congress: Ex-Bollywood star struggles for ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted r ...

India Open 2019: PV Sindhu slips up twice as spirited He Bingjiao snat ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Taapsee Pannu, Nora Fatehi scorch the red carpet

GQ Style Awards 2019: Bollywood’s leading ladies ditch the gown, loo ...

GQ Style Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma stuns in a black and yellow Dice ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Delhi Capitals beats Kolkata Knight Riders in a t ...

Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like ...

IPL 2019 highlights: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul help Kings XI Punjab win th ...

Mira and Zain Kapoor's wide smiles will uplift your weekend mood

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.