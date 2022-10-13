English
    AAP Gujarat unit chief Gopal Italia appears before NCW, detained amid protest by supporters

    NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had summoned Italia for using “abusive & indecent language” against PM Modi and said his comment was “gender biased, misogynist & condemnable”.

    PTI
    October 13, 2022 / 05:39 PM IST

    AAP Gujarat unit president Gopal Italia on Thursday appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) following his alleged comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid protests by party members outside the women’s panel’s office here.

    She told reporters after the hearing that Italia had claimed that he was not the person in the video in a verbal statement. However, in his written response, he said he did not mean it.

    While Italia’s hearing was going on, AAP supporters protesting outside tried to enter the NCW building and police had to be called to restrain them, a NCW official said.

    According to the official, Italia was detained after the hearing for “creating a situation that disrupted law and order in the area”.

    BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya had on Sunday shared a video on Twitter where Italia could be heard calling PM Modi a “neech aadmi” (lowly person) following which the NCW took cognisance.

    “An indecent word for Prime Minister is also an insult to the women of our country. The abusive language used by you is gender biased, misogynistic and extremely shameful, condemnable and unbecoming of you,” the NCW had said in its summons issued on October 9.
    PTI
