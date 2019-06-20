App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAP govt 'stalling' the PM Awas Yojna in Delhi: BJP

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta charged that the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, as a "substitute" for the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY), was "cheating" the poor people in the city.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Delhi BJP accused the AAP government of "stalling" the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY) in the national capital out of "political ill will" and coming out with its own scheme without having any norms or budget for it.

A Delhi government spokesperson said under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, 18,000 residential units are to be distributed to beneficiaries for which a survey was being undertaken.

"Under the PMAY, the seed money is just Rs one lakh, which is inadequate. Our scheme is better than it and 18,000 houses are to be distributed among beneficiaries after the survey," he said.

related news

Gupta, however, claimed that the AAP government has no document outlining the scheme. "It has neither allocated any budget for it nor has set norms for it," he alleged.

The Kejriwal government has no scheme for housing the poor and it has "failed" to implement the PMAY in Delhi out of sheer "political ill-will", Gupta said, and asked the ruling AAP to rise above politics by accepting the central scheme for providing affordable housing to the poor.

First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:30 am

tags #India #Politics

