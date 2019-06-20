AAP govt 'stalling' the PM Awas Yojna in Delhi: BJP

The Delhi BJP accused the AAP government of "stalling" the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY) in the national capital out of "political ill will" and coming out with its own scheme without having any norms or budget for it.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta charged that the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, as a "substitute" for the PM Awas Yojna (PMAY), was "cheating" the poor people in the city.

A Delhi government spokesperson said under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, 18,000 residential units are to be distributed to beneficiaries for which a survey was being undertaken.

"Under the PMAY, the seed money is just Rs one lakh, which is inadequate. Our scheme is better than it and 18,000 houses are to be distributed among beneficiaries after the survey," he said.

Gupta, however, claimed that the AAP government has no document outlining the scheme. "It has neither allocated any budget for it nor has set norms for it," he alleged.