Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 08:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

AAP govt may provide more monetary reliefs to taxi owners ahead of assembly polls

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday okayed a proposal for providing monetary reliefs to taxi drivers on various counts during a meeting of his department, said a senior government official.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to win support of over 1.50 lakh taxi drivers and owners in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, the AAP government is likely to relax various test fees and penal charges for them.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday okayed a proposal for providing monetary reliefs to taxi drivers on various counts during a meeting of his department, said a senior government official.

In August, the government had waived the fitness test fee and significantly scaled down various other charges, including penalties for autos.

In Transport Department meeting, it was decided to waive fitness test fee and GPS SIM charges and reduce the permit fee from existing Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, said the official.

The proposal will come into effect after its approval by the Delhi Cabinet.

The assembly polls in Delhi are due early next year.

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 08:15 am

tags #AAP #India #monetary reliefs #Politics

