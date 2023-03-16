 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

AAP govt in Punjab completes one year; CM Bhagwant Mann promises to turn state into 'Rangla Punjab'

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Mann said that his government will now ”shift to the second gear of progress” and raise the standard of living of the poor. He also said the AAP government will start Schools of Eminence for students.

AAP

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday listed out the achievements of the AAP government on its first anniversary and promised to accelerate the state’s progress to turn it into ’Rangla Punjab’.

Mann said that his government will now ”shift to the second gear of progress” and raise the standard of living of the poor. He also said the AAP government will start Schools of Eminence for students.

”Since we did so much work in the first year, we will now shift to the second gear of progress. Big industrialists are keen to invest in Punjab, they will set up their units and it will create jobs,” the chief minister said in a video message.

”Our motive is not (to form) the next government. Generally, parties start looking at how their next government will be formed. We are saying people have made the government. Our priority is to take our next generation forward and raise the standard of living of the poor,” Mann said.