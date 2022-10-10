English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    AAP govt has ended step motherly treatment to east Delhi in terms of development: Kejriwal

    Kejriwal also claimed that the government has saved around Rs 125 crore in the award of work for the 1.4-km-long flyover in east Delhi.

    PTI
    October 10, 2022 / 06:37 PM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)


    Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid foundation stone for a six-lane flyover between Apsara Border and Anand Vihar in east Delhi and said his government has ended the step motherly treatment to the area in terms of development works.


    Kejriwal also claimed that the government has saved around Rs 125 crore in the award of work for the 1.4-km-long flyover in east Delhi.


    Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said that there used to be a step motherly treatment to east Delhi area in terms of development works, but in the last seven years the AAP government has ended that trend.


    ”We have ended this step motherly treatment to east Delhi. Now, equal number of development works are taking place in east Delhi as are in other parts of the city. This six-lane flyover will be completed in 15 months and ease traffic congestion in the region. Our government has saved around Rs 125 crore in this flyover project,” the Delhi CM said.


    According to PWD officials, the department saved Rs 115 crore in the flyover project. The sanctioned cost of the project was Rs 372 crore while the work was awarded at Rs 257 crore, the officials said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Kejriwal also said that the flyover will pass over three main traffic junctions, which include Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar and Shreshtha Vihar and ease vehicular movement in the area.

    PTI
    Tags: #AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi
    first published: Oct 10, 2022 06:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.