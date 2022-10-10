AAP govt has ended step motherly treatment to east Delhi in terms of development: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday laid foundation stone for a six-lane flyover between Apsara Border and Anand Vihar in east Delhi and said his government has ended the step motherly treatment to the area in terms of development works.

Kejriwal also claimed that the government has saved around Rs 125 crore in the award of work for the 1.4-km-long flyover in east Delhi.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said that there used to be a step motherly treatment to east Delhi area in terms of development works, but in the last seven years the AAP government has ended that trend.

”We have ended this step motherly treatment to east Delhi. Now, equal number of development works are taking place in east Delhi as are in other parts of the city. This six-lane flyover will be completed in 15 months and ease traffic congestion in the region. Our government has saved around Rs 125 crore in this flyover project,” the Delhi CM said.

According to PWD officials, the department saved Rs 115 crore in the flyover project. The sanctioned cost of the project was Rs 372 crore while the work was awarded at Rs 257 crore, the officials said.

Kejriwal also said that the flyover will pass over three main traffic junctions, which include Ramprastha, Vivek Vihar and Shreshtha Vihar and ease vehicular movement in the area.