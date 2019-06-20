AAP govt fully prepared to deal with dengue and chikungunya cases: Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of the monsoon season, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the AAP government is fully prepared to deal with dengue and chikungunya cases.

Kejriwal chaired a meeting of all the departments to review the preparedness to tackle the situation emerging during the monsoons, which is expected to reach Delhi in the first week of July.

"Rainy season is coming. During these days, there are cases of dengue and chikungunya. God may keep your family healthy.

"Delhi government is completely prepared to deal with it. Today, I reviewed (preparations) in a meeting of all departments..." Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

According to the chief minister, there were 15,000 cases of dengue in 2015, but in 2018, it was 2,700.

The AAP government will try to bring down this number further this year, he said.

At least 13 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi so far this year, according to a municipal report released on June 10.

During the monsoon season, Delhiites also have to face waterlogging issues with agencies in the national capital blaming each other for it.