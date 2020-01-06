AAP govt deceiving people: Amit Shah

Speaking at an event here, Shah said the Aam Aadmi Party government has done maximum damage to the poor and people living in rural areas.
BJP President Amit Shah on Monday accused the AAP government of not doing anything in its tenure other than deceiving people by publishing advertisements.
Speaking at an event here, Shah said the Aam Aadmi Party government has done maximum damage to the poor and people living in rural areas.On the Delhi government not implementing the Centre's Ayushman Bharat, the BJP president said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal fears that if the scheme starts, people of Delhi will favour BJP in polls.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 02:30 pm