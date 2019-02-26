App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP government presents Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20

Presenting the budget, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the budget has been dedicated to soldiers martyred in the Pulwama attack.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The AAP government on February 26 presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget for 2019-20 in the Assembly and said it is "two times more" than the one presented in 2014-15.

The Delhi Assembly session began with a standing ovation to the the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory

The Delhi Assembly session began with a standing ovation to the the Indian Air Force for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps inside Pakistani territory

"The budget estimates for 2019-20 are pegged at Rs 60,000 crore which is two times more than the budget presented in 2014-15," Sisodia said.

A 53,000 crore was presented last year.
First Published on Feb 26, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #AAP #India #Politics

