AAP draws blank in HP assembly polls, scores less than NOTA on several seats

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which contested the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh for the first time drew a blank securing just 1.10 per cent of the total votes cast, and in several constituencies polling less than NOTA.

The 'None Of The Above' option allows voters to indicate that they do not wish to vote of the options available. Altogether the NOTA vote share was about 0.60 per cent.

In constituencies such as Dalhousie, Kasumpti, Chopal, Arki, Chamba, and Churah more people voted NOTA than AAP.

The poor performance of AAP dashed its hope of emerging as a strong third force in the state to challenge the hegemony of BJP and Congress, which have been alternately ruling the state for almost four decades.

AAP which mounted its campaign on a high note a month before the November 12 elections with party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann holding rallies and road shows failed to maintain the tempo till the end as the top party leadership shifted focus to Gujarat.

Absence of a mass leader demoralised the workers and arrest of Satyendar Jain and raids on the premises of Manish Sisodia further dampened the spirits of the candidates.