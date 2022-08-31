English
    AAP delegation reaches CBI office to demand probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'

    Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi, who was part of the 10-member delegation, said the party had earlier sent an e-mail to CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal’s office seeking an appointment with him but it was yet to get a response.

    PTI
    August 31, 2022 / 04:13 PM IST

    An AAP delegation reached the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters here on Wednesday to meet the agency’s director and demand a probe into alleged toppling of governments in various states by the BJP under ’Operation Lotus’.


    ”We have come here and are demanding that time be given to us (to meet the CBI director) because ’Operation Lotus’ is a very important issue. The BJP has spent Rs 6,300 crore on ’Operation Lotus’. Hence, a CBI investigation should be conducted (into the matter) and the source of this money should be ascertained,” Atishi told reporters.


    Earlier in the day, Atishi said whenever the BJP loses assembly elections in any state, its ’Operation Lotus’ begins with the use of the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to corner the state government. Thereafter, the ruling party MLAs are offered money and promised that cases against them will be withdrawn if they join the BJP, she alleged. The BJP has denied the allegations.

    #AAP #CBI #Delhi #Operation Lotus
    first published: Aug 31, 2022 04:13 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.