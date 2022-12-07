English
    AAP crosses majority mark of 126 in MCD polls

    The Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls.

    PTI
    December 07, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, while the BJP has got 97, the latest State Election Commission figures show.

    According to numbers available at 2 pm, the AAP has won 130 seats and was ahead in four. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126.

    The BJP, which exit polls predicted would suffer a massive defeat, put up a spirited fight, winning 99 wards and leading in four. The Congress was lagging far behind, winning just seven seats.

    Three Independent candidates, including Shakeela Begum from Seelampur in northeast Delhi, have also won.
    first published: Dec 7, 2022 02:14 pm