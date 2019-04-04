App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP, Congress resume talks to discuss seat sharing formula for for Delhi

The speculation of a tie-up between both the parties got a boost with AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh meeting All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of Delhi PC Chacko on Wednesday evening.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addressees a rally in Kalkaji, New Delhi. (Image: AAP, Twitter)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addressees a rally in Kalkaji, New Delhi. (Image: AAP, Twitter)
Whatsapp

The Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have resumed talks to discuss the seat sharing formula for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, sources said on Thursday.

The speculation of a tie-up between both the parties got a boost with AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh meeting All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge of Delhi PC Chacko on Wednesday evening.

The ruling AAP has proposed to give two seats to Congress which has instead demanded three - New Delhi, Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi, sources in both the parties claimed.

"The two leaders discussed the seat sharing formula with AAP offering two seats to the Congress," said a source.

related news

Chacko will convey the offer from the AAP to Congress president Rahul Gandhi who will take a final call on the issue in next few days, the source said.

The rationale behind an alliance between the two parties is that together they polled more votes than the BJP which swept the 2014 Lok Sabha elections winning all the seven seats in Delhi.

The AAP has been batting for tie up with Congress citing the need to defeat the BJP and replace the Modi government in the national interest.

However, Delhi Congress is a divided house, with its president Sheila Dikshit and her three working presidents along with some other leaders opposing a tie-up with the ruling party.

Dikshit met Gandhi over the issue twice and conveyed her message to him.

After a meeting with Gandhi last month she claimed there was "unanimity" in the party against an alliance with the AAP.

Rajesh Lilothia, working president of Delhi Congress said that alliance will "ruin" the party in Delhi and this stand was clearly stated by Dikshit in her meeting with Rahul Gandhi on April 2.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #AAP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Wayanad Tribals Say Chasing Away Elephants More Important than Welcomi ...

'Waxed': Karan Johar Takes Selfies With His Statue at Madame Tussauds, ...

Nirav Modi’s Cars to be Auctioned Online on 18th April, Rolls-Royce, ...

In Western UP, BJP's Quest to Upset Caste Cart Revolves Around MODI - ...

IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Delhi vs Hyderabad Encounters

Indian Army Sets Record by Building Longest Bridge on Indus River in L ...

Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile After RBI Policy Outcome

Android Q Beta 2 Reveals Google is Working on Themes For Pixel Smartph ...

Bonucci Backtracks After Footballers Lash Out Over ‘Unbelievable’ ...

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC cuts repo rate, reverse repo rate by 25 bps

Read the full text of RBI monetary policy here

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Welfare economics trumps market economics

RBI cuts inflation forecast to 2.9-3% for H1 FY20

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat after RBI policy decis ...

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s bi ...

RBI Monetary Policy 2019 Highlights: Central bank cuts key interest ra ...

How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Cent ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

Premier League: Manchester City return to the summit with Cardiff vict ...

Samsung buying guide (2019): Galaxy S10 to Note 8, best smartphones ov ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Dabangg 3 Exclusive: Salman Khan is hot but the Indore sun is hotter

Game of Thrones 8 Premiere: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Willi ...

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect f ...

Joker Teaser Trailer Review: Joaquin Pheonix skilfully brings the form ...

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo J ...

Romeo Akbar Walter movie review: RAW is no Raazi but is definitely not ...

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list ...

Parveen Babi Birth Anniversary: When the late actor picked on Amitabh ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan bows down to Sivaji Ganesan, calls ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.