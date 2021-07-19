'Aap Chronology Samajhiye': Amit Shah questions timing of Pegasus Project

The Home Minister concluded with the assurance that the PM Modi government's priority is clear –‘National Welfare’.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 19 called the ’Pegasus Project’ leaks a report by "disruptors for the obstructers” while questioning the timing of its release – a day before the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The only aim of the report, Shah said, is to humiliate India at the world stage and derail India’s development trajectory.

Shah used the famous ‘Aap Chronology Samajhiye’ (understand the chronology) phrase often associated with him, to explain his point establishing a possible link between ‘Pegasus Report’ published by Indian news portal The Wire on July 18 and disruptions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the first day of Monsoon Session on July 19.



Disruptors and obstructers will not be able to derail India’s development trajectory through their conspiracies. Monsoon session will bear new fruits of progress.https://t.co/cS0MCxe8aO

— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 19, 2021

“People have often associated this phrase with me in lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions…Aap Chronology Samajhiye (understand the chronology) This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers,” Shah said in a press note that he shared in a tweet as well.

The phrase ‘Aap Chronology Samajhiye’ became popular after it was used by Shah in April 2019 explaining how the government wanted to first bring the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) followed by the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

By disrupters, Shah meant global organisations which, he said, "do not like India to progress" and obstructers, he said, are political players in India who do not want India to progress.

Leader of the Congress party Rahul Gandhi was also a potential surveillance target in leaked phone data, adding him to the list of as many as 300 prominent leaders, journalists and activists whose numbers were found on a leaked database of targets for hacking that used Israeli spyware 'Pegasus', a report by The Guardian said on July 19.

The Home Minister targeted the Opposition for derailing the first day of the Monsoon Session.

“When the Prime Minister rose in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to introduce his Council of Ministers, which is a well-established norm, the Congress-led Opposition was in the well of both the Houses. Is this their respect for Parliamentary norms? The same behaviour continued when the IT Minister was speaking about the issue,” Shah wrote.

Members of Opposition parties interrupted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with slogans against rising fuel prices and over farm reform laws, as he stood up to introduce the new Council of Ministers inducted during the recent reshuffle in both houses of Parliament on July 19.

“The facts and sequence of events are for the entire nation to see. Today the Monsoon Session of Parliament has started. In what seemed like a perfect cue, late last evening we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim - to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India’s development trajectory,” Shah said.

Shah hit out at 'rudderless' Congress as well for jumping on to this bandwagon and try to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament.

“They have good past experience in trampling over democracy and with their own house not in order, they are now trying to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament,” he said.

The Home Minister concluded with the assurance that the PM Modi government's priority is clear –‘National Welfare’.

“And we will keep working to achieve that no matter what happens,” he signed off.