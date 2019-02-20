AAP campaign to tell people about BJP's 'injustice' on full statehood issue

In the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, the AAP on February 19 said it will hold a door-to-door campaign to tell people how the BJP had done "injustice" with them on the issue of full statehood to Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also said it will distribute BJP manifestoes of previous elections, including that of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, in which, it said, the saffron party had supported statehood.

The BJP's Delhi unit, however, said the campaign was a "new drama" by the AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"The full statehood for Delhi has problems due to provisions in the Constitution which has been cleared by the court. But, AAP and Kejriwal are indulging in this new drama before elections to once again cheat the people," Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said

Recently, in a major setback to the AAP government in Delhi, two judges of the Supreme Court agreed that the Centre should have the final word on posting and transfer of bureaucrats in the national capital administration, but their disagreement on finer details resulted in a split verdict and the matter got referred to a larger bench.

The bench was called upon to decide on six vexatious issues pertaining to a long-running feud between the central and the national capital governments.

"We will go door-to-door, telling people how BJP has done injustice with them on the issue of full statehood," Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said.

The party will distribute manifestos of BJP issued in previous elections, in which it supported the demand for full statehood for Delhi, the AAP said.

“BJP's manifestos including the one for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, reveal the party supported full statehood. But, now, the Modi-Shah duo have gone against the dreams of party leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani for full statehood to Delhi," said an AAP statement.

AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and Union minister Vijay Goel also clashed on the issues on twitter.

Goel in a tweet accused the Kejriwal government of not fulfilling its promises with people, despite being in power for four years.

Reacting sharply, Kejriwal asked Goel what happened to full statehood promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Modi ji had promised full statehood for Delhi. What happened to that? Sahib Singh and (Madan Lal) Khurana struggled for full statehood. Advani ji borught a law in the Parliament but Modi government cheated.

"Modi government has shown so much disrespect and injustice to Delhiites in fourt years, people will reply to it," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The AAP will launch the movement in coming days. Rai held meetings with district unit presidents to finalise the dates of the campaign.