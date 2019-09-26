App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 01:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP appoints Sanjay Singh in-charge for Delhi Assembly polls

The AAP also appointed its national secretary Pankaj Gupta as the campaign director for the polls, at a meet of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by convener Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Aam Aadmi Party on September 26 appointed senior leader Sanjay Singh as its in-charge for the forthcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

The AAP also appointed its national secretary Pankaj Gupta as the campaign director for the polls, at a meet of its Political Affairs Committee chaired by convener Arvind Kejriwal.

In a statement, the AAP said the appointments are a part of its election strategy as dates for the Delhi elections are likely to be announced soon.

"The AAP will contest the Delhi Assembly polls on the basis of the historic performance its elected government, which has changed the face of the national capital and has ensured all round development," it said.

The party said its volunteers will take the work of the Delhi government in health, education, electricity and water sectors to every household of the city in run up to the elections.

First Published on Sep 26, 2019 01:41 pm

tags #India #Politics

