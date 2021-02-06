MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

AAP announces candidates for municipal corporation by-elections

The names include Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N.

PTI
February 06, 2021 / 07:30 PM IST
File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

File image: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The AAP has announced candidates for the upcoming municipal corporation by-elections to six seats which will be held on February 28. The names include Dhirendra (Bunty Gautam) from Kalyanpuri ward 8E, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri ward 2E, Mohammad Isharaq Khan from Chauhan Bangar 41E, Ramchandra from Rohini C32N and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh North 62N, the Aam Aadmi Party said in a statement on Saturday.

AAP to contest elections in six states next year: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

All these leaders have done great work in their respective areas and the party selected them based on their performances, the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #AAP #municipal corporation by-elections #New Delhi #Politics
first published: Feb 6, 2021 07:30 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.