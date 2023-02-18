 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP alleges LG supported BJP in delaying mayoral polls, demands his resignation

PTI
Feb 18, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

The Supreme Court had ruled that nominated members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) cannot vote in the mayoral election.

The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest on Saturday outside the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's house here demanding his resignation for allegedly supporting "BJP's hooliganism" and delaying the mayoral polls.

Several AAP leaders including MLA Atishi and Durgesh Pathak gathered at Raj Niwas Marg with banners and raised slogans demanding LG's resignation.

"The order of Supreme Court on the Delhi mayoral poll is a tight slap on the face of the BJP. What the LG has done so far in Delhi is unconstitutional and after what has been said in the court order, the LG should step down," Pathak said at the protest.

