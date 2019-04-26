App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

AAP alleges Gautam Gambhir has two voter IDs, files criminal complaint

AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi said it is a criminal matter and called for his "immediate disqualification".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The AAP on Friday claimed that the name of East Delhi BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir figures twice in electoral rolls and it has filed a criminal complaint against him in Tis Hazari Court over the issue.

AAP East Delhi candidate Atishi said it is a criminal matter and called for his "immediate disqualification".

"We have filed a criminal complaint in Tis Hazari Court against Gambhir," she said.

She alleged that the cricketer-turned-politician has two voter IDs of Rajendra Nagar and Karol Bagh, and he faces upto one year in prison for this offence.

No immediate reaction was available from Gambhir.
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: Twinkle Khanna claims her sugar ...

Avengers Endgame public review: Fans are in awe of the greatest superh ...

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina's daughters are already setting some ...

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Channing Tatum's career may remain stagnant for some time, predict the ...

A crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend befo ...

Anushka, Samay, Avneet: Here’s what popular child actors are expecti ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

Chinese Brands Account for 66 Percent of All Smartphones in India: Cou ...

Imran Khan Moots Launching of Joint Projects Among BRI Countries to Co ...

Here's Why You shouldn't Eat Comfort Food in Stress

Asaram's Son Narayan Sai Convicted in 2013 Rape Case, Sentence on Apri ...

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton Make Joint Appearance, Amid Reported Rift

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Revealed, Company's Fastest Convertible ...

AAP Alleges Gautam Gambhir Has Two Voter IDs, Files Criminal Complaint

After Defence Secretary, Lanka Police Chief Quits as Sirisena Blames S ...

Sana Khaan Makes Her Relationship Status Insta-official, Declares Love ...

Supreme Court refuses to interfere with Election Commission's order b ...

India ranks second behind China in US' black list for IP theft

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

Market Live: Sensex range-bound, Nifty above 11,650; Tata Steel up 5% ...

Election-linked optimism seen in market, cement worth considering now, ...

Cyient shares jump 9% on stellar Q4 results

UltraTech Cement vs ACC: Is ACC still a good bet after Q4 earnings?

Avengers: Endgame movie release LIVE updates — Marvel fans fuel fren ...

Sri Lanka police chief Pujith Jayasundara resigns over 'failures' that ...

19 Telangana students commit suicide in a week after 'goof-ups' in int ...

Lok Sabha election: For BJP and Modi, ignored farmers, unemployment, d ...

Denying GST input credit, tax cut benefits: Decoy or actual customers, ...

Asian Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal bags second successive gold; ...

In Varanasi and Kanpur, a polluted Ganga might have a part to play in ...

Odin's son and king of Asgard, Thor is the 'god' most likely to answer ...

WhatsApp Pay being tested in India but no timeline for release: Mark Z ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.