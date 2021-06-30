Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi gets income tax notice, AAP calls it 'ridiculous'

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi said the central government is using all the agencies to trouble the leaders of her party. (File image: Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

The Central government has sent an income tax notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi, the party said and called it “ridiculous”.

"MODI GOVT SENDS INCOME TAX NOTICE TO Atishi!" tweeted the party.

The notice is based on the asset declaration in her election affidavit filed before the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, party MLA and national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference on June 30.

“Atishi had declared movable assets of nearly 60 lakh in her election affidavit for 2020 assembly election. This amount is in her bank account in the form of fixed deposit and mutual fund. The income tax department has sent a notice for this,” Bharadwaj said.

He further talked about Atishi’s educational and professional background and said it can be understood that “with her professional background one can own an amount of money, that can increase to 50-60 lakhs if put in banks and invested in mutual funds.”

The Greater Kailash MLA also pointed out that the amount of money in Atishi’s account was deposited before she joined AAP.

Atishi, who was also present at the press conference, said the Central government is using all the agencies to trouble the leaders of AAP. “Despite all their efforts, they could not find even single mistake or sustain any case against any AAP leader,” she said.



Modi सरकार से कहना चाहती हूँ- हम आपकी धमकियों से नहीं डरते! Modi सरकार हर Agency का प्रयोग AAP नेताओं को परेशान करने के लिए करती है BJP, AAP के खिलाफ एक भी Case Sustain नहीं कर पाई Income Tax Notice पढ़े लिखे युवाओं को डराने, धमकाने के लिए भेजा-@AtishiAAP#IStandwithAtishi pic.twitter.com/xLGE6MIsRX — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 30, 2021

She further said that “this income tax notice to me is also an effort of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to threaten the educated politicians and suppress their voices.”

“I want to tell the BJP that we are going to be threatened by you,” she added.