App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aaditya Thackeray, senior Shiv Sena leaders to meet Maharashtra governor

A Sena leader said the meeting will be held at 3.30 pm. The delegation will demand prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Aaditya Thackeray
Aaditya Thackeray

A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders, including Aditya Thackeray will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

A Sena leader said the meeting will be held at 3.30 pm. The delegation will demand prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains, he added.

Others in the delegation include Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde, who was earlier in the day elected the party leader in the state legislature and Subhash Desai.

Close

At the party meeting earlier, Shinde's candidature was proposed by Aaditya Thackeray, whose name was also doing the rounds for the post.

The election was announced at the meeting of the newly-elected Sena MLAs at party office Sena Bhawan in Dadar area.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Oct 31, 2019 02:20 pm

tags #Aadtiya Thackeray #India #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.