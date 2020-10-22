Aaditya Thackeray invites Elon Musk's Tesla to Maharashtra, stresses importance of electric mobility

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on October 22 said he has invited Elon Musk's Tesla, the US-based electric carmaker, to the state.



This evening I had the opportunity to participate in a video call by Industries Minister @Subhash_Desai ji with @Tesla team to invite them to Maharashtra. I was present not because of just the investment but my firm belief in electric mobility & sustainability @elonmusk

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) October 22, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the young leader said that he participated in a video call by Maharashtra Industries Minister Subash Desai to invite Tesla.

Thackeray further explained that the ruling government in the state is "firmly committed to policy building and changes for sustainable development."

Earlier this month, Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated that the company could make a foray into India in 2021. The company's entry may come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focused on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

India's auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

"Thanks for waiting," Musk said.