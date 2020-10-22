172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|aaditya-thackeray-invites-elon-musks-tesla-to-maharashtra-stresses-importance-of-electric-mobility-6001601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 10:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aaditya Thackeray invites Elon Musk's Tesla to Maharashtra, stresses importance of electric mobility

Aaditya Thackeray further explained that the ruling government in the state is "firmly committed to policy building and changes for sustainable development."

Moneycontrol News

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on October 22 said he has invited Elon Musk's Tesla, the US-based electric carmaker, to the state.

Taking to Twitter, the young leader said that he participated in a video call by Maharashtra Industries Minister Subash Desai to invite Tesla.

Thackeray further explained that the ruling government in the state is "firmly committed to policy building and changes for sustainable development."

Earlier this month, Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated that the company could make a foray into India in 2021. The company's entry may come at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasingly becoming focused on promoting the use and manufacture of electric vehicles.

India's auto sector, already reeling from a slowdown in demand last year, has been further hit by the novel coronavirus pandemic and carmakers are seeking government support to push sales.

"Next year for sure," Musk said on Twitter in reply to a post with a photograph of a T-shirt with the message: "India wants Tesla".

"Thanks for waiting," Musk said.
tags #Aaditya Thackeray #Elon Musk #India #Tesla

