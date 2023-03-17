 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aaditya Thackeray claims street furniture 'scam' of Rs 260 crore in Mumbai

PTI
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:00 PM IST

The civic body is set to buy thousands of street benches (almost 40,000) and planters (containers in which plants are grown) as part of the project, said Aaditya Thackeray, and asked where will the BMC install all these items.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday alleged a nearly Rs 260 crore worth of "scam" in the Mumbai civic body's plan to buy street furniture, including benches, and hit out at the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the Maharashtra Assembly, calling it pro builders and contractors.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Opposition MLA from Worli in central Mumbai called the Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government as "unconstitutional".

''Earlier a ruling party MLA also had raised the issue (of alleged irregularities in street furniture project) via a letter, but the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration seems to have the backing of the unconstitutional government for corruption," Thackeray alleged while participating in a debate on urban issues.

Citing a letter written by the ruling party MLA to the BMC, the former state minister sought answers from the civic body.