you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

A day after joining BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh

The former Congress leader described the meeting at the residence of the defence minister as a "courtesy call".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday met Home Minister Amit Shah, who expressed confidence that his induction will further strengthen the saffron party's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia also paid a "courtesy" visit to senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence here in the morning.

After meeting Scindia, Shah said in a tweet, "I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP's resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh."

Close

A day after quitting the Congress, Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in the presence of its president JP Nadda and slammed his former party for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

Scindia has been named as the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 11:50 am

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #Rajnath Singh #Rajya Sabha

