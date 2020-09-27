A day after he met Nitish Kumar, former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey set to join JD(U): Report

Former Bihar director general of police Gupteshwar Pandey, who took voluntary retirement from service (VRS) on September 22, will join Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) on September 27, news agency ANI has reported.

The development comes a day after Pandey met Kumar, lending credence to talk that the IPS officer's sudden decision to take VRS was propelled by his intention to join politics.

Pandey, however, said he had walked down to the JD(U) state headquarter to "thank" Kumar for the trust he reposed in him.

A 1987 batch IPS officer, Pandey was in the news in recent weeks as he was involved in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in Mumbai.

Pandey's comment, while he was still the DGP, that actor Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been accused by his father of abetting actor's suicide, did not have "aukaat (standing )" to comment on Kumar had also invited criticism on social media.

He had also stoutly defended the Nitish government when it came under attack from the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra over Bihar Police's probe into Rajput's death.

Pandey had on September 23 told ANI he had not taken a decision to take the political plunge nor had he joined a party.

This is not the first time that Pandey has taken premature retirement to join politics. In 2009, he had applied for VRS to contest the Lok Sabha election but the state government did not accept his application and reinstated him.

Pandey may be considered for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat where a bypoll has been necessitated following the death of Baidyanath Mahto, a JD(U) leader.

Beginning October 28, Bihar will be voting for a new assembly in three phases, with results expected on November 10.