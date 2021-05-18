MARKET NEWS

A day after CBI arrests TMC leaders, Mamata Banerjee writes to President, PM seeking change of West Bengal Governor

The letter comes close on the heels of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arresting four leaders, including two ministers in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, in the 2016 Narada sting operation case.

Moneycontrol News
May 18, 2021 / 05:40 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 18 wrote to the President Ram Nath Kovind and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a change of Governor in the interest of "good governance " in the state.

The letter comes close on the heels of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arresting four leaders, including two ministers in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet, in the 2016 Narada sting operation case.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had earlier this month given prosecution sanction to the CBI against the four leaders, a move that empowered the central agency to file a chargesheet against all four.

Banerjee's letters despatched on May 18 alleges that the Governor has been raking up an 'exaggerated version' of violence in West Bengal since the election, news agency IANS reported.

The intention, the letter said, is to project a ' highly inflated version ' of the law-and-order situation in West Bengal, overlooking the fact that the incidents happened when the control of administration was " not in our hands," the news agency said.

The situation is now under full control and the administration is busy fighting COVID-19, it said.

The letter also pointed out that Dhankhar was "crossing all limits" by raising the law-and-order issue during the recent swearing-in ceremony and tweeting about it in public domain, the agency said.

Two Trinamool Congress ministers and an MLA along with a former party leader were on May 17 arrested and chargesheeted by the CBI in Narada sting case amid high drama that saw Mamata Banerjee sitting on a dharna at the probe agency's office for six hours.

Later in the evening, a division bench of the Calcutta  High Court stays bail granted to West Bengal ministers, Trinamool Congress leaders arrested by CBI.

Governor Dhankhar, who has been at odds  with the Chief Minister since he assumed office, took to Twitter on May 17 to express alarm and urge Banerjee to follow constitutional norms and rule of law amidst the drama over CBI action against the TMC leaders in Kolkata.
#Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #covid19 pandemic #Current Affairs #India #PM Modi #Politics #President Ramnath Kovind #West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar
first published: May 18, 2021 05:40 pm

