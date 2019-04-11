9% voter turn out recorded in Bhandara-Gondiya of Maharashtra in 2 hours

Nine percent voter turn out was recorded in Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra between 7 am and 9 am on April 11, election officials said.

Polling for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is being held in seven constituencies - Nagpur, Wardha, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondiya, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Yavatmal-Washim.

All these constituencies are located in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.