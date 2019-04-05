86% Indians approve of decision to bomb JeM terror camps in Pakistan after Pulwama attack: Survey

Over 86 percent people approve of India bombing Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps in Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, The Firstpost National Trust Survey conducted by Ipsos has revealed.

The survey, which was conducted between March 2 and March 22, pointed out that over 63 percent of the people surveyed have chosen Narendra Modi as their next prime minister; with over 69 percent saying they will vote for the ruling BJP in the upcoming polls.

The report, which surveys over 31,000 people across 29 states, points out that around 66 percent people trust the BJP to tackle issues of national importance, as against 12 percent who have put their faith in the Congress.

Fifty percent of the sample surveyed also noted that a war-like situation with Pakistan will help BJP in the elections.

In fact, more than 60 percent believe that the BJP is more adept at handling issues relating to law and order, job creation, crackdown on corruption and even communal harmony.

Only in states where regional players have a significant foothold, have people trusted them for issues of national importance – such as Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in West Bengal and Stalin’s DMK in Tamil Nadu.

In addition, over 73 percent people have placed their trust in the Defence Forces, followed by the Prime Minister’s Office (68.8 percent) and Supreme Court (68.4 percent).

In the previous Trust survey, 74.4 percent people had trusted the Prime Minister’s Office as an institution of this country.

Besides, a majority of people believe that Modi is a more popular figure now than he was in 2014 and that the rolling out of 10 percent reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) will work in his favour.