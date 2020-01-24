80 Muslim leaders resign from Madhya Pradesh BJP over CAA

Over 80 leaders from the Muslim community have resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party's Madhya Pradesh unit in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, news agency PTI has reported.

The development comes weeks after the state unit's minority cell secretary, Akram Khan, reportedly quit from his post over the amended act and the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Reports earlier suggested that members of the minority cell in the state were considering quitting en masse over the issue.

"The party has ignored us and the community has threatened boycott for supporting it. Where should we go now?" the minority cell's media in-charge, Javed Baig, had told The Hindu.

Baig alleged that, ahead of the party's door-to-door campaign in support of the CAA - called Jagrukta Mission, the party did not invite members of its minority cell to the meetings.

"They have already considered us out. How do they expect people to listen if we are not involved?" he told the newspaper.

One of the leaders, Rajik Qureshi Farshiwala, said that the party men had resigned from their primary membership after writing to the party's national president, J P Nadda, on January 22.

These leaders, who dubbed the CAA "a divisive provision made on religious grounds", include several office- bearers of the BJP's minority cell, he said.

"It was becoming increasingly difficult for us to participate in our community's events after the CAA came into existence (in December 2019)," Farshiwala said.

"Persecuted refugees of any community should get Indian citizenship. You cannot decide that a particular person is an intruder or a terrorist merely on the basis of religion," Farshiwala added.

In their letter, the Muslim leaders stated, "Citizens have right to equality under Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. But the BJP-led Central Government is implementing the CAA on religious grounds".

When asked about the development, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya evening said, "I am not aware of the matter. But we will explain (about the CAA) if a person is being misled."