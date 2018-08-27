App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

70% parties tell EC to revert to ballot paper voting: Congress

The Congress leader said alternatively the opposition parties have suggested that in at least 30 percent of the polling booths there should be paper trail of EVMs to check the authenticity of votes cast.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress today said that over 70 percent of political parties have put forth a demand before the Election Commission for reverting to the old voting system of ballot paper.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the demand has been made since there are doubts on the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and asked the EC to reintroduce ballot papers from the next election.

"Around 70 percent political parties have demanded that the EC revert to the old system of ballot paper during elections. The BJP was singled out today," he told reporters here after the Election Commission held a meeting with national and regional parties.

The Congress leader said alternatively the opposition parties have suggested that in at least 30 percent of the polling booths there should be paper trail of EVMs to check the authenticity of votes cast.

related news

The Congress has demanded that ceiling be imposed on the expenditure by political parties during poll campaign, Singhvi said.

Currently, there is a limit on poll expenses by a candidate in Lok Sabha and state assemblies but there is no limit on the expenses made by a political party during elections.

"Unregulated party expenditure is a dangerous proposition. There should be a ceiling on the expenditure by political parties," he said. The opposition party has demanded weeding out of all duplicate and false voters from the voters list to ensure a free and fair election.

The party has alleged that there are 60 lakh duplicate names in the voters list for Madhya Pradesh and another 45 lakh for Rajasthan. Both the states go to polls later this year.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 07:25 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.