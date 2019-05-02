App
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:26 AM IST | Source: PTI

7 Delhi MPs will play crucial role in government formation: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal, who held a massive roadshow in support of AAP candidate from the seat, Pankaj Gupta, urged Delhiites to vote for those who can fight for their rights.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The seven MPs of Delhi will play a crucial role in formation of government at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal said as he campaigned for his party in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area.

Kejriwal, who held a massive roadshow in support of AAP candidate from the seat, Pankaj Gupta, urged Delhiites to vote for those who can fight for their rights.

Addressing a gathering during the roadshow, the Delhi chief minister said his government has worked for welfare of the people and asked them to vote for full statehood of the national capital, the party's plank for the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal returned to campaigning after missing in action for the past few weeks.

He waved and smiled at the crowd as his open vehicles surrounded by hundreds of supporters passed through the narrow lanes of Old Delhi neighbourhoods.

Kejriwal would be holding roadshows for all the seven candidates in Delhi.

On Thursday, he would take out a roadshow in East Delhi from Trilokpuri assembly constituency. On Friday and Saturday, the AAP chief would do roadshows in North-East Delhi and South Delhi Lok Sabha seats, respectively.

On Sunday, he would take out a roadshow in West Delhi, on May 6 in North-West Delhi and on May 8 in New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Delhi will be voting in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12.
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:20 am

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

