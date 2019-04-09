App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

7 BJP leaders booked for poll code breach, notice for nominee

Besides, BJP's Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat candidate Rakesh Singh has also been issued a show cause notice for alleged violation of the poll code, district collector and returning officer Chhavi Bhardwaj said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Seven BJP leaders, including former Union minister Prahlad Patel and city mayor Swati Godbole, have been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on April 9.

Besides, BJP's Jabalpur Lok Sabha seat candidate Rakesh Singh has also been issued a show cause notice for alleged violation of the poll code, district collector and returning officer Chhavi Bhardwaj said.

As per rules, only five persons including the party candidate are allowed to enter office of the returning officer during filing of nomination papers, she said.

But, when Singh filed his nomination on Monday, more than five people entered the office, she said.

related news

Besides, those part of the BJP candidate's procession also entered within 100 metres of the district election office, which was a prohibited area, she said.

After examining CCTV footage of the election office, a case was registered at Omti police station on Monday night against Patel, Godbole, former ministers Ajay Vishnoi and Sharad Jain, MLAs Sushil Tiwari and Ashok Rohani, and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha state president Akhilesh Pandey, district superintendent of police Nimesh Agrawal said.

Patel is the sitting BJP MP from Damoh seat in the state.

The returning officer has also recommended suspension of Omti police station in-charge, city superintendent of police and Homeguards district commandant, who were responsible for security in the area, for alleged dereliction of duty, Agrawal said.

Former advocate general P K Kaurav, who is the counsel for BJP leaders, said they will move the high court to challenge the action taken by the poll officer under IPC section 188 (disobedience to the order promulgated by public servant).
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 04:54 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs KKR Match in Chennai: MS Dhoni wins toss, ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi talks to News18 Group Edito ...

Exclusive: Arjun Kapoor gets a new address, deets inside

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spott ...

Vidya Balan opens up on Indira Gandhi biopic; refuses to comment on Ka ...

Javed Akhtar details the reason why wrote a nationalist song for th ...

Exclusive: This is how Saroj Khan felt as Madhuri Dixit Nene trained f ...

Exclusive: After Kartik Aaryan director Abhishek Jain backs out of Jac ...

NTSE TN 2018 Stage 1 Results: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Govt Examinati ...

Imagine What Would Have Happened Had Mamaji’s House Been Raided: Dig ...

Assam Chief Secretary Owns Up in SC, Says State's Record in Deporting ...

IPL 2019: Replacing Yuvraj Comes With Huge Responsibility: Kishan

Can 'Stolen' Documents in Rafale Case be Used as Evidence? Supreme Cou ...

Scoring Third Consecutive Hit After Wonder Woman & Aquaman, DC Plans S ...

Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outr ...

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Out of Hospital After Bicycle Accident: ...

IMF Chief Economist Describes Current Economic Atmosphere as 'a Delica ...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha elections in ...

Inflation seen inching up in March, but still below RBI target

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: EC issues warning to CBDT, Revenue Dept over ...

Veteran Kerala Congress leader K M Mani passes away

Repeat of 1996 in 2019 a real possibility: Chandrababu Naidu on a 'Thi ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends at day's high, Nifty above 11,650; banks, au ...

Heads up! These 10 stocks are expected to more than double their profi ...

IT sector Q4 earnings preview: Growth likely to be reasonable but marg ...

Midcaps are looking far more attractive now, says BNP Paribas

Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad candidacy puts CPM in tough spot; Left party ma ...

Maldives election: President Ibrahim Solih's thumping victory a positi ...

68-year-old Shaukat Ali assaulted, his shop ransacked by a mob in anot ...

Modi: Journey of a Common Man review — Dramatic performances, select ...

Rahul Gandhi pitches NYAY as a remedy to demonetisation ills; but can ...

Singapore Open 2019 preview: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma get favourable dr ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Understanding mental illness: When insurance and psychiatry meet, what ...

Huawei P30 Pro camera comparison: The mighty Google Pixel 3 finally ta ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.