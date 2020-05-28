App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI bonds scheme discontinued: Chidambaram says it's another 'cruel blow' to citizens

Deploring the government action, he urged people to demand from the government that the RBI Bond be restored immediately.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on May 28 attacked the government for discontinuing the RBI Bonds scheme, saying it is another "cruel blow" to the citizens.

He said the government has dealt another blow to the citizens who save, especially senior citizens, as it has discontinued the 7.75 percent Savings (Taxable) Bonds Scheme also commonly referred to as RBI Bonds scheme.

Deploring the government action, he urged people to demand from the government that the RBI Bond be restored immediately.

Close

"After lowering the interest rates in PPF and small savings instruments, the abolition of the RBI Bond is another cruel blow," he said on Twitter.

related news

"All citizens must demand that the RBI Bond must be restored immediately," the former finance minister said.

Chidambaram said the government did this once before in January 2018.

"I protested vehemently. Next day they re-introduced the bond but reduced the interest rate from 8 percent to 7.75 percent," he noted.

He said effectively, after tax, the bond will yield only 4.4 percent. "That is now taken away. Why? I deplore this action," he said.

He said every government is bound to provide at least one safe risk-free investment option to its citizens and "it was the RBI bond since 2003".

The government discontinued the 7.75 percent Savings (Taxable) Bonds scheme, 2018, by issuing a notification that said that they shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on May 28.

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 28, 2020 11:50 am

tags #Bonds scheme #Chidambaram #government #India #Politics #Reserve Bank of India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

Possible mutations, unusual symptoms among unsolved COVID-19 mysteries: Scientists

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

COVID-19 impact | GDP growth in Q4FY20 seen at 3.6%: CARE Ratings

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for the flag carrier

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

GSK to produce 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine booster in 2021

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon

Govt steps up locust control operations; drones to be deployed soon